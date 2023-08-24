DELHI UNIVERSITY ISSUES NOTIFICATION FOR STUDENTS UNION POLLS AFTER A LONG GAP

New Delhi: With the issuance of notification, the process for Delhi University Students' Union elections has begun. A notification to this effect was issued on Thursday, clearing the decks for DU Students' Union polls after a gap of three years. As per the notification, the last date for filing nomination papers will be September 12 and the polls will be held on September 22. The students of Delhi University will be able to exercise their franchise from 8.30 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

On Thursday, the complete schedule of the Students' Union elections was announced. The last date for the withdrawal of names will be 12 pm on September 13. The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election is going to take place after a gap of three years. Earlier, the DUSU election was held in 2019. The students' union polls were put on hold due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 2019 Students' Union elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three seats. Akshit Dahiya of ABVP was elected to the post of DUSU president. Whereas, one seat was bagged by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate. This time around the ABVP has been staking claim on all the four seats.

Talking about the DU Students' Union elections, NSUI Delhi state president Kunal Sehrawat said that first of all, he would like to extend thanks to Delhi University for issuing the notification for conducting the students' union elections. "After all Delhi University realised that it was not possible for students of the university to put forward their views in the absence of an elected Students' Union body. Although late, the elections will be held on the university campus after a long gap."

Taking a dig at ABVP, Sehrawat said that the elections were not held in the past due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. "But, the president and vice-president of the ABVP did nothing for students' welfare. They could have solved the problems of the students by listening to their grievances." Citing an example, Sehrawat further said that last year admission to DU was conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The students were unable to understand the admission process. The ABVP members could have opposed it. But, nothing as such was done, he added.