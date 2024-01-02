New Delhi: Despite Delhi Traffic Police's special drive to curb rash and drunk driving on New Year's eve, a whopping 360 cases were reported on December 31. Maximum cases were registered in Kapashera, Nangloi, Sangam Vihar, Tilak Nagar, and Nand Nagari circle.

According to reports, at least 250 teams of Delhi traffic police were active on Sunday night to ensure the safety of the road users. The drive that started on December 24 and continued till midnight of December 31, 2023, was unsuccessful in controlling the steady spike in cases.