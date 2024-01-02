Delhi Traffic Police's special drive to curb drunk driving on December 31 a damp squib
Published: 3 hours ago
New Delhi: Despite Delhi Traffic Police's special drive to curb rash and drunk driving on New Year's eve, a whopping 360 cases were reported on December 31. Maximum cases were registered in Kapashera, Nangloi, Sangam Vihar, Tilak Nagar, and Nand Nagari circle.
According to reports, at least 250 teams of Delhi traffic police were active on Sunday night to ensure the safety of the road users. The drive that started on December 24 and continued till midnight of December 31, 2023, was unsuccessful in controlling the steady spike in cases.
- A total of 186 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 24 alone, out of which the maximum number of cases were registered in Aman Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Badarpur, Barakhamba Road, Chanakyapuri, Civil Line, Delhi Cantt, Defense Colony, Darya Ganj, Dwarka Circle.
- A total of 111 cases of drunk driving were reported on Christmas in the same areas as on December 24.
- A total of 110 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 26, out of which the maximum number of cases were registered in Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Kalkaji, Narela and Sangam Vihar circles.
- A total of 114 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 27, out of which the maximum number of cases were registered in Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, Lajpat Nagar, Madhu Vihar and Sansad Circle.
- A total of 104 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 28, out of which the maximum number of cases were registered in Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Sangam Vihar, Vasant Kunj and Badarpur Circle.
- A total of 130 drunk driving cases were reported on December 29, with the highest number of cases being reported in Dwarka, Sangam Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Paschim Vihar and Sansad Circle.
- A total of 189 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 30, with the highest number of cases being registered in Badarpur, Lajpat Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Sarita Vihar and Kalkaji Circle.
