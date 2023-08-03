New Delhi: In a major blow to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in Lok Sabha amid a ruckus on Thursday. The bill which will replace the Delhi services ordinance was passed by voice vote.

As the bill was cleared, the opposition MPs walked out of the house. Shortly before the house cleared the bill, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the bill was to "enslave the people of Delhi".

"Today in the Lok Sabha, I heard Amit Shah ji speaking on the bill which snatches away the rights of the people of Delhi. They do not have a single valid argument to support the bill. Just talking nonsense here and there. They also know that they are doing wrong. This bill is a bill to enslave the people of Delhi. There is a bill that makes them helpless and helpless. INDIA will never let this happen," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet later, he shared a BJP Delhi tweet from December 2, 2013, in which the saffron party had spoken about its promise of "full statehood to Delhi" and alleged that AAP had copied in its manifesto from BJP. "Every time BJP promised to give full statehood to Delhi. In 2014, Modi himself said that on becoming the Prime Minister, he would give full statehood to Delhi. But today these people stabbed the people of Delhi in the back. Don't believe anything of Modi ji from now on," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the YSRCP and the BJD supported the bill in Lok Sabha. The Union government had on Tuesday tabled the contentious Bill in Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance amid vociferous protests by opposition members.

The bill seeks the creation of the National Capital Civil Services Authority for deciding transfer and posting of civil servants. Participating in the debate on the bill, BJD member Pinaki Misra said that Parliament has the power to enact a law and let the Supreme Court decide whether it is a good law or a bad law. This law cannot be brought with respect to "full states" such as Odisha, Rajasthan and West Bengal. This can be done only in the case of the National Capital Territory of Delhi which has peculiar and special status, the MP said.

YSRCP MP P V Midhun Reddy too supported the bill, saying this is a unique bill, and expressed hope that it is not replicated for other states. The Delhi government had approached the Supreme Court for staying the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated on May 19.

However, the Supreme Court last month refused to grant an interim stay on the Centre's ordinance on control over services in Delhi. It referred Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, to a Constitution Bench. The National Capital Civil Services Authority will consist of the Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary of Delhi and the Principal Home Secretary of Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted the power of Parliament to make laws for the national capital, saying the AAP was opposing the Delhi services bill with the sole intention of hiding its corruption and asked other opposition parties to think of people's welfare and not of the new alliance.

Opposing the GNCTD Bill, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury cited that Supreme Court judgment which empowered the Delhi Assembly to make decisions regarding civil services in Delhi. He claimed that if the Bill was allowed to pass, then the Centre would overrule elected Assemblies in other states and make decisions for them. (With Agency inputs)

