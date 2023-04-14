New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified person in Khajuri Chowk area of northeast Delhi on Thursday evening. The incident took place at the old Wazirabad Road. According to official sources, the deceased identified as Varun was a resident of Sonia Vihar and worked as a security guard.

The police have registered a case against the accused and have started an investigation into the matter. The police are also checking the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the area. Sources said that the man was allegedly stabbed with an icepick thrice in his abdomen.

The injured youth was taken to the Pentagram Nursing Home in Bhajanpura for treatment by a local youth and was shifted to another hospital for further case where he succumbed to the injuries later in the night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey said, "the police received an information about a 27-year-old man stabbed to death using an ice-pick in Khajuri Chowk area of northeast Delhi. On information, the SHO of the police station along with the police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police learnt that a 25-year-old Khajuri Khas resident Karan took the victim to Pentagram Nursing Home in Bhajanpura. When the police reached the hospital, they learnt that Varun was stabbed thrice in the abdomen. Varun was referred to the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines for better treatment but he succumbed to his injuries at 8:59 pm, Tirkey said.

Also read: Drunken man stabs brother to death in Rajasthan

The DCP said Varun was on his way to meet his sister in Garhi Mendu. He stopped at Khajuri Chowk to buy fruits when someone stabbed him using an ice pick. Varun waved at one Karan who was passing by on his scooty and told him that he was stabbed using an ice pick. Karan then took him to Pentagram Nursing Home in Bhajanpura.