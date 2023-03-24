New Delhi: The Karkardooma court has framed murder charges against former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain and 10 others in connection with the death of IB constable Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachal while hearing the case, said that going by the evidence, Tahir played the role of instigating the mob to kill Hindus and appealed to the mob not to spare Hindus.

While giving its order, the court framed charges against 10 other accused besides Tahir Hussain. The court said that they are liable to be prosecuted for offenses under sections 147, 148, 153A, 302 as well as 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court said that Tahir Hussain was continuously working in the matter of monitoring and inciting the crowd and all this was done to target Hindus.

Every member of the mob was involved in targeting Hindus and their conduct shows that they were working together with the aim of killing and harming Hindus, the court said. It said that a criminal conspiracy was hatched to indulge in rioting, kill Hindus and damage their properties as established by the evidence on record.

Besides Hussain, the court has also framed charges against Hasin, Nazim, Qasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib Alam and Muntjim involved in the case. Besides, additional charges have also been imposed on Tahir Hussain under IPC sections 505, 109 and 114. It is noteworthy that Ankit's body was recovered from the drain on February 27, 2020 in Delhi's Chand Bagh area during the riots.