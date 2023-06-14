DELHI REELS UNDER INTENSE HEAT WAVE MERCURY NEARS 42 DEGREES CELSIUS

New Delhi Delhi on Tuesday reeled under scorching heat and extreme hot winds with the maximum temperature soaring to 418 degrees Celsius two notches above the season s average officials said As per the India Meteorological Department IMD the relative humidity oscillated between 39 per cent and 53 per cent Earlier the weather body predicted that the National Capital is likely to witness hotter days with clear skies over the next days On Monday it recorded a maximum temperature above 40 degree Celsius According to the sevenday forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre RMC Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds during the day on Wednesday Also read Hottest February since 1901 IMD says temperature to increase in the next five daysIn the next few days the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 38 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively it further added Amid this scorching heat the weather body in its notification also predicted that Delhiites can also expect very light rain and thundershowers at one or two places during the night on Thursday and Friday which could bring down the temperature Similarly on Tuesday IMD issued a heat wave alert for 22 districts in Uttar Pradesh Many parts of the state recorded after many parts of the state recorded a temperature above 40 degree Celsius The Met department in its notification said that Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness intense heat in the next three few days followed by a minor drop in temperature in some areas These 22 districts including Varanasi Prayagraj Kaushambi Fatehpur Banda Chitrakoot Sonbhadra Mirzapur Chandauli and Pratapgarh