New Delhi: Delhi recorded the coldest morning on Saturday as the minimum temperature slid to 3.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, said the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, dense fog continues to engulf the national capital on Saturday. The city, was blanketed by dense to moderate fog with the lowest visibility of 300 m at Safdarjung at 7:30 a.m., while the Palam recorded 350 m at 8 a.m.

The IMD classifies fog intensity into four types - shallow, moderate, dense and very dense fog. The visibility ranges from 999 m to 500 m, 499 m to 200 m, 199 m to 50 m and less than 50 m, respectively.

According to Indian Railways, a total of 18 trains were running late by hours due to fog and cold waves. The IMD had said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely over North India during the next two days while Cold day to severe day wave conditions are likely over plains of Northwest India during the next three days and abate thereafter.