Delhi: Delhi NCR woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in many areas. The vehicular traffic was also affected due to the lack of visibility on the roads. In view of the incessant rains, the authorities directed that all schools in Delhi NCR will remain closed on Wednesday. Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad were also hit by rain early Wednesday morning.

All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said. "Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert in the national capital and adjoining regions as it predicted moderate rains throughout the day on Wednesday. According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Loharu (Haryana) Shamli, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar (U.P.).

Also Read: Telangana: Schools to remain shut today, tomorrow as rain wreaks havoc

RWFC also said that Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, South-West Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.) Pilani (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.