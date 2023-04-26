DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL MATHURA ROAD RECEIVES BOMB THREAT ON MAIL

New Delhi: Delhi Public School, Mathura Road on Wednesday morning received a hoax bomb threat through email . The Delhi Police started a search operation after the school was evacuated. The fire department was also informed about the threat around 8 am. However, the DCP South Rajesh Deo later clarified that there is presently no threat to the school premises.

Speaking to reporters outside the school premises, Deo said, "There is no threat as no suspicious object was found on the school premises. The situation is normal. The Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and the SWAT team are sanitizing the school buildings."

Earlier this month, the Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat. The school had earlier received a similar threat on November 2022. The school was evacuated and the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for explosive substances. The mail was later declared to be a hoax.

Earlier in January, the Karnataka police identified a minor who was responsible for sending a bomb threat mail to a private school in Karnataka. According to the police, the accused was a student of a private school. He had sent the threat e-mail of planting a bomb in the school without being aware of the consequences.

A senior police personnel who was investigating the case said the offence was serious in nature but the boy had engaged in the misdeed out of his ignorance. He further said that the police will send the report of the investigation to the juvenile board and investigate it according to its instructions.