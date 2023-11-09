New Delhi: Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1,300 challans in a single day to vehicle owners driving without PUC certificates, officials said on Thursday. On Sunday, after the city's air quality plummeted to the 'Severe Plus' category, Stage IV of the Centre's pollution control plan -- Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- came into effect in Delhi. Under GRAP Stage IV, all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the city are banned.

GRAP -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season -- classifies actions under four different categories Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI > 450). Plying of old diesel or petrol vehicles and trucks carrying non-essential material in the national capital attracts a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to data shared by the police, 1,314 challans were issued on Wednesday (November 8) to vehicles operating without a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate. A total of 1,179 challans and 1,045 notices were issued for obstructive or improper parking and 425 vehicles towed by traffic cranes.

As many as 130 and 839 challans were issued for driving against the flow of traffic and no-entry violations, respectively. In an effort to control non-destined goods vehicles, 1,751 were checked and 908 returned. Only those vehicles carrying essential commodities with valid permission were allowed, the police said.