DELHI POLICE SEEKS HELP OF CIVIC AGENCIES TO CHECK MONKEY DOG MENACE AT RAJGHAT

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has sought the help of civic agencies to curb the menace of monkeys and dogs in and around central Delhi's Rajghat ahead of G20 delegates' visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, officials said on Friday. Police have also asked the agencies to rope in snake catchers.

The agency concerned has been asked to deploy people to catch monkeys and dogs during the delegates' visit to Rajghat. There is a jungle nearby so they have also been asked to press snake catchers into service, a senior police officer said. These people will keep checking the area and update the security personnel. Besides, they are patrolling the Yamuna Khadar area in a tractor, the officer said.

The G20 summit will be held here from September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations. The delegates will visit Rajghat on Sunday. Proper security arrangements are being made and traffic police personnel will ensure their visit goes smoothly, the officials said. (PTI)

