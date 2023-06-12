New Delhi The Delhi Police probing the allegations of sexual abuse levelled against Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has sought cooperation from three countries The Delhi Police has sent notices to the wrestling federations of Kazakhstan Mongolia and Indonesia asking for videos CCTV footage and photos shot during the events held thereWomen wrestlers have accused the MP of sexual harassment during the events held in these countries Delhi Police has to file a charge sheet in the court by June 15 in view of which the police have taken this initiative to collect maximum evidence A wrestler has accused Brijbhushan Sharan Singh of sexual exploitation during the Asian Championship held in Mongolia in the year 2022Another female wrestler has alleged tampering in the championship held in Mongolia in the year 2016 The third wrestler accused Brij Bhushan Singh of molestation during the Asian Games held in Indonesia in the year 2018 The third wrestler has also accused him of molestation in Kazakhstan Delhi Police is preparing to file a charge sheet in the court on or before June 15 in this case They have recorded the statements of more than 230 people including the protesting women wrestlers coaches and referees apart from all the players who have made the allegations Apart from this the police have also taken the statements of the accused MP s colleagues office bearers of the wrestling federation and employees working in the office