DELHI POLICE REGISTERS FIR AGAINST UNKNOWN PERSON IN ISRAEL EMBASSY BLAST CASE

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons at the Tughlaq Road police station in the suspicious blast that took place near the Israel Embassy on December 26, according to Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, a sealed report of the blast near the Israel embassy will be handed over to the Delhi Police, informed the top officials of the NSG bomb squad team.

According to Delhi police, the component of the blast was yet to be ascertained and therefore, they have been waiting for forensic reports to come. The samples of leaves and soil from the spot were collected by forensic experts from the National Security Group (NSG) and Delhi Police on Wednesday.

The Delhi police have launched a search operation in the whole area, in which the people who passed the spot just before the incident were interrogated. Apart from this, all the taxi and auto drivers who had passed Prithvi Raj Road and Abdul Kalam Road were also interrogated thoroughly.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police received a call that a 'blast' was heard near the Israeli Embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, two days after the police received a call about a 'blast' being heard near the area. The sound of the blast was heard by the security official standing near the Israel embassy, which informed an official of the FSL team. Delhi Special Cell, Dog Squad and NIA officials carried out an investigation outside the Israel Embassy. The Delhi police have zeroed in on two 'suspects' after examining the CCTV footage of the area.

Officials have, however, not confirmed the duo's involvement in the same. Israel's Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, confirmed that all the workers and the diplomats at the Israel embassy were safe. All our workers are safe, and all our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further, he said.