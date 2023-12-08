DELHI POLICE RECEIVE BOMB THREAT AT IGI AIRPORT PAHARGANJ REGISTER CASE AGAINST ACCUSED

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered a case after receiving a bomb threat call at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Paharganj. According to the police, the case has been registered at IGI Airport police station against Tejpal Solanki, a resident of Najafgarh Delhi.

The police said that the bomb threat was received on Wednesday and the case has been registered under sections 336/505/182. Further investigation into the matter is underway.