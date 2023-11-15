New Delhi: The Delhi Police has questioned a 19-year-old youth from Bihar in connection with a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media recently, officials said on Wednesday. The police suspect that the youth had first uploaded the video on his social media platform and later shared it widely on other platforms.

He was given notice to join the probe as the video was first uploaded on social media from his account, a senior officer told PTI. On November 10, an FIR was registered under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.