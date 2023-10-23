DELHI POLICE PLANS TO CONDUCT PSYCHO ANALYSIS TEST ON MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING SWISS WOMAN

New Delhi: Four days after a woman was found dead with her limbs tied with chains in west Delhi, police are planning to conduct a psycho-analysis test of accused Gurpreet Singh who has been frequently changing his statements, sources said.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigators are planning to take the help of a team of doctors to conduct the psychological test on the 30-year-old accused, who has confessed to murdering the woman, to ascertain his mental fitness. The accused claimed that the woman was a Swiss national. The police has recovered the woman's documents like passport and visas from the possession of Gurpreet who had confessed to killing the woman named Nina Berger and dumping her body near the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in Tilak Nagar.

Gurpreet had told the police he was in love with Berger, whom he befriended in 2021 during a visit to Switzerland. Gurpreet further told the investigators he had given her a marriage proposal, which she turned down. He also said that when he came to know she was having an affair with someone else, he planned to kill her, police said.

He called her to India and strangled her to death, Gurpreet told the investigators. "But there are certain dots which are yet to be connected and Gurpreet is not revealing everything it seems," a police official said. During interrogations, he first said two more people were involved in killing Berger. But later, he retracted his statement. The police has so far not found anyone else's role in the murder, an officer said.

Gurpreet is in a four-day police custody and is being interrogated. The postmortem examination of the body is yet to be conducted as the deceased's family members could not be contacted. The police has tried tried to approach her family through the Switzerland embassy. On Sunday, the embassy officials met the Delhi Police officers to know about the details of the case.

The police also said they were investigating the case from multiple angles, including human trafficking and money trail as Rs 2.10 crore cash was recovered from Gurpreet's house in Janakpuri. Gupreet's father runs astrology and gems business and the family owns multiple properties. Transactions of a large amount were also done in his bank accounts. The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Income Tax department have been informed to track the money trails.

The police has seized three mobile phones from his possession. According to Gurpreet, one of the phones belonged to Nina, while two belonged to him. The data recovered from his mobile phone indicates that he might be involved in a network of human trafficking. Is being verified whether the woman too was a part of that network, police said.