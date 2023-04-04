New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the 2022 builder, Amit Gupta murder case, Delhi Police has detained gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico and will deport him to India this week, sources said on Tuesday. Boxer, as per the sources, was detained in Mexico by a Special Cell of Delhi Police with the help of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Boxer was absconding in many cases including murder of builder Amit Gupta in Delhi's Civil Lines in Aug. last year. He carried a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head. It can be recalled that Gupta was shot dead on a busy road in Delhi's Civil Lines area. After the incident, Boxer had claimed responsibility for the murder.

He had taken to Facebook saying that he had murdered Gupta for “revenge”. Boxer, who heads the Gogi gang, had claimed in the social media post that Gupta was financing his rival Tillu Tajpuria gang for which he had gunned him down. Pertinently, Boxer became the head of the Gogi gang after the murder of Jitendra Gogi.

After builder Amit Gupta's murder in Aug. last year, Boxer is believed to have fled the country through a fake passport. As per police sources, Boxer took a flight to Mexico from West Bengal capital Kolkata under the alias Ravi Antil. The purported fake passport of Boxer alias Antil is being widely shared on the Internet.

Boxer's photograph in a black sweater can be seen pasted on the passport. It shows his residence as Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. After his detention in Mexico, Boxer may be deported to India in a day or two as per sources.