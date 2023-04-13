DELHI POLICE NABS MAID HER FRIEND FROM UP FOR ALLEGEDLY MURDERING ELDERLY WOMAN IN DWARKA

New Delhi Delhi Police have arrested the maid and her accomplice for allegedly murdering an elderly woman in Dwarka area of Delhi on Wednesday officials said Police have arrested the accused maid and her friend from Gorakhpur area of Uttar Pradesh The alleged murder took place in Bindapur police station area of Dwarka district The deceased has been identified as Usha 66 who was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her own house by the locals Divulging further details into the incident Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Dwarka M Harshvardhan said that the police had received information about the incident around 230 pm on Wednesday The DCP said that they received a distress call from the said area that an elderly woman has been murdered in Om Vihar area of Bindapur police station area Following the distress call a team of police was rushed to the spot to probe the matter In the subsequent investigation and questioning of the locals it came to light that a maid was working in the deceased woman s house who was suspected to have committed the crime Also read Delhi 18yrold youth stabbed to death probe startedAs police started to examine the CCTV footage of the day of the crime the maid was seen escaping the spot under suspicious circumstances along with her friend It also surfaced during investigation that no police verification of the maid had been done by the deceased woman at the time of hiring her Her profile details and phone number was not available with the police which posed a challenge before the investigators However police swung into action and several police teams were deployed to solve the matter On the basis of technical and material evidence the accused duo was finally nabbed from Gorakhpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh with the assistance of UP Police at midnight Detailed interrogation of both the arrested accused is being done The motive of the murder is not yet clear