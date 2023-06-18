New Delhi : In yet another spree of arrests made abroad, Delhi Police have nabbed four cyber criminals by making a coordinated effort with agencies at the international level. This time, the Special Cell of Delhi Police, in collaboration with India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Interpol, launched a meticulously planned campaign and arrested the four cyber thugs.

These arrested criminals have cheated hundreds of people in many countries including India and America and their scams involved billions of rupees, police sources said. These cyber thugs used to run gangs mainly in India and Uganda. The police have come to know that these gangsters used to trap people by opening call centres at different places and making calls from there.

According to the Delhi Police, these people used to present themselves as DEA agents and cheat people. They used to charge lakhs of rupees in the name of getting aspirants jobs abroad and in the name of giving citizenship in countries like England and America. Delhi Police probing the case have come to know that these people used to cheat people through their call centres at many places in India and Uganda. With the latest arrests, the police have exposed cases of cheating worth billions of rupees.