DELHI POLICE LAUD SIRAJ IN A HUMOROUS WAY SAY NO SPEED CHALLANS FOR PACER

Hyderabad: The Delhi Police used a humorous post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to laud pacer Mohammed Siraj, who rattled Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, which India won by 10 wickets.

It was the Siraj show at the R Premadasa Stadium as he returned with fine figures of 6/21 as India bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 and then chased the target in just 6.1 overs, with all the 10 wickets in hand.

Delhi Police in a post on X wrote, "No speed challans for #Siraj today. #AsiaCupFinals #AsiaCup2023 #INDvsSL"

Former India player Virendra Sehwag lauded Siraj for his outstanding effort. "Too good. 21 overs in the match and done and dusted. Mohammad Siraj was simply outstanding and we have peaked at the right time before the World Cup. Congratulations Team on winning the Asia Cup. #BHAvsS," Sehwag, one of the finest openers, wrote on X.

Siraj for his effort was awarded the Man of the Match while Kuldeep Yadav bagged the Player of the Series Award. If Siraj had got one more wicket, he could have ended with the best figures for an Indian bowler in ODIs. He claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the summit clash of the Asia Cup and termed it as the best spell of his career.

It was surely a night to remember for Siraj, who has ups and downs in his short career. The pacer from Hyderabad made his ODI debut against Australia in Adelaide on January 15, 2019.

