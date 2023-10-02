DELHI POLICE HEAD CONSTABLE ARRESTED IN RAPE CASE

New Delhi: A head constable of the Delhi police was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi. According to police, the accused has been identified as Balwinder.

"Based on the complaint of the victim, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at Mahendra Park Police Station on September 30," police said. Giving information about the matter, Delhi police said that the complainant and the accused were known to each other and that he had lured her to come to the Mahendra Park station area where he raped her.

After a complaint was filed by the victim, the policeman was arrested. As per officials, "The accused policeman was posted in the battalion of Delhi Police. At present, Mahendra Park Police is investigating the entire matter."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. Earlier on Sunday in a separate incident involving another police personnel, a head constable of the Delhi Police was arrested by Crime Branch police two years after he allegedly killed a woman constable and hid her body in a drain in the Alipur area of the national capital, officials said.

The police also dug up the drain and recovered the victim’s skeletons two years after the murder, based on information provided by the accused. According to the police, the accused, identified as Surendra, was forcing the victim to marry him, despite being married himself.