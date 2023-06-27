DELHI POLICE ARRESTS TWO SUSPECTS IN PRAGATI MAIDAN ROBBERY CASE

New Delhi: The Delhi District Police has arrested two suspected persons in connection with the robbing a car driver in the Pragati Maidan tunnel of the capital, officials said on Tuesday. Searches are going on to nab the other accused in the case. An official in the Delhi Police said that the arrests were made during late night patrolling in many areas by the Delhi Police.

The suspects are being questioned while further investigation is going on in the case, an official said. The arrests were made following a complaint by a man named Sajan Kumar working as a delivery agent at Omiya Enterprises located at Chandni Chowk in Delhi. Patel, in his complaint said that he was going to Gurugram with his friend Jigar Patel on Saturday Jun 24 evening with Rs 2 lakh.

When he entered the Pragati Maidan tunnel from Ring Road and drove a distance, four miscreants who came on two bikes forcefully stopped the cab by force at gunpoint, Kumar said. The miscreants ran away after looting the bag full of cash. Tilak Marg police station registered a case on the complaint of Kumar and started investigation.

Special night patrolling teams were formed to nab the accused. Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda patrolled with police personnel in the Connaught Place area, while Special CP Dipendra Pathak also patrolled along with the policemen in the Red Fort area. Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda said that other suspects will also be arrested in the case soon.

The CCTV footage of the robbery incident has also come to the fore, in which the four miscreants riding two bikes are seen carrying out the robbery. The robbery created an uproar with Delhi Chief Minister demanding action into the incident.