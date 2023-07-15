DELHI POLICE ARRESTS MAN WHO SEXUALLY ASSAULTED COLLEGE GIRL BY POSING AS COP

New Delhi: A college student was allegedly sexually assaulted in northwest Delhi's Rohini area by a 33-year-old man who posed as a policeman and threatened to make an intimate video with her boyfriend viral.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the man after analysing footage from over 270 CCTVs of the area, Ravinder Yadav, Special CP Delhi Police Crime Branch said.

Police said that the accused had followed the girl inside the building and intercepted her at the staircase. The girl complained that the accused displayed his arms licence and claimed to be a policeman. The accused told the girl that he had a video recording of her with her boyfriend in his possession and threatened to post it on social media along with disclosing it to her parents.

According to the complainant, the accused took her to the terrace of the building and sexually assaulted her there. The girl said she had seen the monogram of Delhi Police on his identity card. The accused has been identified as Ravi Solanki, police said. "Police arrested him after analysing the footage from over 270 CCTV cameras installed in the locality, Yadav added.

The incident took place around a week after a minor was gang-raped in Sector 28 near Shahbad Dairy area. Police have arrested three men in this connection and search is on for the remaining one accused. A similar incident occurred in Maharashtra a few months back in which two men posing as policeman had allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl near Thakurli railway station in Thane. The accused had video recorded the act and threatened to make it viral if she revealed it to anyone.