DELHI ORDINANCE ROW BJP TAKES A DIG AT CONGRESS FOR COMPROMISING ON STATE UNITS INTERESTS

New Delhi: The Congress has regularly compromised the interest of its state units and reduced itself to a bunch of people running around Rahul Gandhi to keep him relevant, the BJP on Sunday charged after the opposition party came out in support of AAP on Delhi Ordinance issue. The BJP's reaction came after the Congress made it clear that it will not support the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi and will oppose any bid of the Central government to "sabotage federalism" in the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governs Delhi, said the Congress' "unequivocal opposition" to the Delhi ordinance was "a positive development". However, the BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya lashed out at the Congress' central leadership. Delhi Congress had opposed support for AAP. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is standing up against Mamata Banerjee's murderous regime in West Bengal. But in both states, the central leadership of the Congress has struck a deal with AAP and the TMC, with no gain in return, he said.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi gives nod for Congress to oppose controversial Delhi ordinance

It may be recalled that on Saturday Sonia Gandhi gave a nod to the party to oppose the Delhi ordinance. Hence, the tussle between Congress and BJP over the Delhi ordinance will continue it seems. Scores of BJP leaders have been targeting the Congress for supporting the AAP. Interestingly, Congress leaders belonging to Delhi and Punjab are vehemently opposing the high command decision to support the Kejriwal government in connection with the Delhi Ordinance. Interestingly, Amit Malviya took a dig at the Congress high command pointing out that their leaders are opposing their decision. (With agency inputs)