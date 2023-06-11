New Delhi Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Mody over the ordinance row and said that Delhi was just the beginning and other states too would face the ordinance attack The Delhi Chief Minister was addressing the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan The rally has been organised by the Aam Aadmi Party AAP to garner support against the Centre s ordinance on control of administrative servicesKejriwal who is also the AAP national convenor claimed that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi s first attack Mujhe andar se pata chala hai I have got inside information This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi s first attack Such an Ordinance will be brought out in other states too Kejriwal claimedHe hit out at Modi saying the PM can t take care of the country but he wakes up every day and stops the work that is being done in Delhi Kejriwal also said that the Centre s ordinance was an insult to the people of the national capital The rally was also addressed by Kapil Sibal a senior lawyer of the Supreme CourtKapil Sibal said the time has come to unite and fight against PM Modi My purpose in the coming days will be to go to different places and tell people that the time has come we need to unite and fight against PM Modi Sibal said at the rallyAlso read JMM to support AAP in opposing Central ordinance says Arvind KejriwalThe Centre had on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of GroupA officers in Delhi which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services The ordinance came a week after the apex court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police public order and land to the elected government It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against GroupA officers from the DANICS cadreSince May 23 Kejriwal has embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from Opposition parties against the ordinance He has so far met Bihar Chief Minister CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee All of them have supported Kejriwal in his fight against the CentreSamajwadi Party SP chief Akhilesh Yadav former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren Telangana CM and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Nationalist Congress Party NCP supremo Sharad Pawar have also supported Kejriwal over the issue The Delhi CM had met these leaders at different places Kejriwal has said that the move by the Narendra Modiled government was undemocratic unprecedented and has dealt a blow to federalismAlso read Delhi ordinance row DMK will support AAP says Kejriwal after meeting Stalin