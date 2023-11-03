Delhi-NCR covered in smog, air quality in severe category, GRAP-III invoked
Published: 30 minutes ago
New Delhi: The air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi continued to decline and remained in severe category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented several restrictions under the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 460 at 6 am on Friday while it was 407 on Thursday. It is for the first time, that the AQI level of Delhi has been recorded so high.
Severe pollution level in Delhi has turned it into a gas chamber. The Central Pollution Control Board data reveals that the AQI in most areas of Delhi was recorded at over 450 on Friday morning. It is advisable for people to wear masks while venturing outside the house whenever necessary. Notably, the fourth stage of GRAP can be invoked if AQI exceeds 451.
Dr Jitendra Nagar, professor and environmentalist at Delhi University, said that a dip in temperature, low wind speed, pressure of vehicles, traffic congestion due to bad roads, dust, stubble burning and various other reasons have increased the pollution level in Delhi-NCR.
Doctors said that the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR is very dangerous for health. Heart patients and those with respiratory distress are at risk due to the rising pollution level. People have been advised to avoid dust and smoke when outside. Also, people have been asked to avoid areas with high pollution level. Morning walkers have been asked to wear masks.
The AQI in various areas of Delhi on Friday are as follows
|Mundaka
|497
|New Moti Bagh
|480
|Wazirpur
|487
|Bawana
|492
|Alipore
|434
|Shadipur
|440
|NSIT Dwarka
|463
|DTU
|464
|ITO
|428
|Siri Fort
|458