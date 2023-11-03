DELHI NCR COVERED IN SMOG AIR QUALITY IN SEVERE CATEGORY GRAP III INVOKED

Dr Jitendra Nagar, professor and environmentalist at Delhi University, said that a dip in temperature, low wind speed, pressure of vehicles, traffic congestion due to bad roads, dust, stubble burning and various other reasons have increased the pollution level in Delhi-NCR.

Doctors said that the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR is very dangerous for health. Heart patients and those with respiratory distress are at risk due to the rising pollution level. People have been advised to avoid dust and smoke when outside. Also, people have been asked to avoid areas with high pollution level. Morning walkers have been asked to wear masks.