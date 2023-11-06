DELHI NCR AIR POLLUTION SETBACK FOR TOURISTS AS THICK HAZE ENVELOPS TAJ MAHAL

New Delhi: Thick fog that arose out of high air pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjacent states offered a blurred view of the Taj Mahal to scores of tourists in Uttar Pradesh's Agra which was engulfed in a layer of haze. As AQI is constantly rising and certain parts of Agra are engulfed in thick smog, tourists were left dejected due to poor visibility of the architectural splendour.

Madhavi, a tourist, said, "I came to see the Taj Mahal but because of the deteriorating air quality, we have not been able to see it...Responsibility for this should be taken by people along with the government..."

Another tourist, Ashish Singh also echoed his frustration. "I came to see the Taj Mahal...We are waiting for one hour and nothing can be seen...Attention should be given towards cleanliness of Yamuna river," he said.

The overall air quality in Delhi continued to dwindle in the 'critical' category on Monday morning, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India said. Pollution levels in Delhi recorded AQI in the ‘400’ range at several locations in and around Delhi. On Monday morning overall average AQI of 471 was recorded, as per SAFAR.

Under the final stage of the pollution control plan, the state government announced a ‘work from home’ policy for 50% of government staff till the next orders.

Data Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed Delhi's air quality index increased by over 200 points since October 27. The worst air quality was recorded on November 3 since the previous high of 471 was recorded on November 12, 2021.

To curb the rising pollution in the national capital, the Delhi Fire Services stepped up measures as water was sprayed at several hotspots, news agency PTI reported, citing officials on Monday.

"A total of 12 fire engines have been pressed into service to curb pollution. These fire tenders have already started sprinkling water at different locations which have been identified as hotspots," Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, said, as quoted by PTI.

On Saturday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal, seeking the suspension of Delhi Pollution Control Committee chairman Ashwani Kumar for "arbitrarily halting" the operation of a large smog tower installed at Connaught Place two years ago to mitigate air pollution.