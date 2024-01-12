New Delhi: In a major push to the establishment of an Education Hub by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted acres of land to different government universities and institutions of Delhi for development of their campuses. According to an official release from the LG's Office, "The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted 181 acres of land to seven different government universities and institutions of Delhi for development of their campuses."

"In addition to this, 1,082 already built flats in the area have also been allotted to these universities as per their demand. The move, apart from generating unprecedented developmental works in the area, will result in the DDA getting about Rs 1300 cr for the land and additional revenue for the flats," it said. It may be noted that during the last more than a year, DDA has been able to sell about 8,000 flats out of its unsold inventory.

Saxena had, in a meeting with officials in October last year, directed that apart from the ongoing developments in the area, which include residential, courts, police, hospital and prison complexes, DDA should strive to develop the Narela Sub-city into an educational hub. This apart from providing much-needed land to cramped University Campuses in the city, would also provide a fillip to the infrastructural development of the Narela Sub-city.

Following a series of meetings thereafter, with various stakeholders, that included the universities, that came up with their long-pending demands, the DDA has, in record time, issued allotment letters to all the universities. The details for the issued allotment letters are Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) for 16.73 acres, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) for 22.43 acres, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) for 10 acres and the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D) for 20 acres.