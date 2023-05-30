New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a 16-year-old girl, who was brutally murdered in the national capital's Shahbad dairy area.

The killing of the minor girl on the streets of Delhi on Sunday evening sent shock waves across the country. The Delhi police had on Monday arrested 20-year-old Sahil, an AC repairman, from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, for the murder. Sahil was produced before a local court on Tuesday, which remanded him to two-day police custody. The video of the bone-chilling murder, which was committed in public view, was widely shared on several video-sharing sites.

"It is a very painful incident. The Delhi government will give compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh to the girl's family," the Delhi Chief Minister said at a press conference. Kejriwal also assured the victim's family that his government will ensure that the accused gets the strictest punishment.

"We are worried about the overall law and order situation in Delhi. Minister Atishi will visit the family," Kejriwal said. Sahil brutally stabbed the girl Sakshi over 20 times before bludgeoning her to death with a cement slab. With the skull ruptured, the corpse of the deceased bore 34 wound marks on her body. During interrogation, Sahil had told the police that he had 'no regret' over his action. According to police, Sahil and Sakshi allegedly dated for three years but of late the relationship had turned sour and they had decided to part ways. "Sahil said he was enraged as the girl had been ignoring him for some time," police sources said, adding Sahil suspected that Sakshi was involved with a former boyfriend.

