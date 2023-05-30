New Delhi: A local court in New Delhi has sent 20-year-old Sahil, arrested for murdering a 16-year-old minor girl, to two-day police custody. Sahil, who was arrested from Bulanshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday by the Delhi Police, was produced before the court on Tuesday morning. The Delhi Police asked for a seven-day remand, but the court has remanded Sahil to only two-day police custody.

The minor girl Sakshi was brutally murdered in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy on Sunday evening in public view. Sahil brutally killed the minor girl by stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a cement slab. In all, the girl, Sakshi, was found to have 34 wound marks on her body and her skull was ruptured. The video of the bone-chilling murder had also gone viral.

The police interrogated Sahil, who had a break-up with the victim and was further infuriated with the fight the two had. During the overnight interrogation, Sahil told the police that he did not have any regrets over his action. A preliminary probe into the gruesome murder has revealed that the break up and the fight with the victim triggered Sahil to launch the fatal assault.

According to police sources, Sahil after committing the murder switched off his mobile phone and changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr, from where he was nabbed. Police have also revealed that the accused after killing the girl, went to Rithala, where he dumped his weapon and then changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr, where was was hiding at his aunt's residence. A phone call by Sahil's aunt to his father, informing about his sudden arrival, helped police to nab the accused.