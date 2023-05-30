New Delhi: The brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl on the streets of the national capital on Sunday evening has sent shock waves across the country, but police on Tuesday said that the 20-year-old accused has no regrets over his action, which was witnessed by several people.

Delhi police arrested Sahil, an AC repairman, from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, for the killing. He killed the victim when she had come to attend the birthday of her friend's son, in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy. Sahil brutally stabbed her over 20 times before bludgeoning her to death with a cement slab.

With skull ruptured, the corpse of the deceased bore 34 wound marks on her body. The video of the bone-chilling murder was widely shared on multiple video-sharing sites.

The police interrogated the accused, who had a break-up with the victim and was further infuriated by the fight he had with her recently. During the overnight interrogation, Sahil told the police that he did not have any regrets over his action.

According to police, Sahil and the victim allegedly dated for three years but of late the relationship had turned sour and they had decided to part ways. "Sahil said he was enraged as the girl had been ignoring him for some time," police sources said, adding Sahil suspected that the victim was involved with a former boyfriend.

Police sources have also revealed that Sahil after committing the gruesome murder switched off his mobile phone and changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr. According to police sources, the accused after killing the girl, went to Rithala, where he dumped his weapon and then changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr, where was hiding at his aunt's residence.

Sahil's aunt called his father informing the latter about his surprise arrival. This helped police crack his location and nab him. Police sources have also said that they are now investigating whether the accused changed his name to befriend the girl.

Also read: Shahbad Dairy Murder: Breakup drove Sahil to kill minor girl, probe on, say police