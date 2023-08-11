New Delhi : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticised the BJP-led Central government for promulgating the bill which seeks to remove the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection board of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commissioners (ECs). The AAP said that the BJP no longer entrust their faith in the CJI and this is why another decision of the Supreme Court has been overturned.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that for the first time in the history of India's judiciary, such distrust has been shown in the Chief Justice and the country's cabinet and the Prime Minister. "Similarly, the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had decided that "the Delhi government will have powers over services", but the Central government, led by the BJP, has also overturned this decision," he added.

Bharadwaj also said that "A few days ago, on May 11, 2023, after years of legal battles, the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the elected government in Delhi has the authority over services in Delhi. Just eight days after this, the Central government issued an order and reversed the years of hard work by the Supreme Court. On August 8, within the Parliament, the judgment of the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court was overturned by introducing a law. At that time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the Prime Minister does not have faith in the Supreme Court".

He mentioned that over the past few years, questions have been continuously raised about the impartiality of the Election Commission that it works under the influence of the Central government, the Election Commission waits for the Prime Minister's last rally to conclude before announcing the election dates. All of this has been witnessed openly, Bharadwaj added.

"The Supreme Court put an end to these questions, stating that a neutral panel will select the CEC and ECs. The apex court had ruled that the selection of the CEC and ECs should be done by an impartial independent selection committee of the Parliament. This committee would include the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India. This meant that even if the ruling party and the opposition had differing opinions, a neutral person like the Chief Justice of India could mediate, and an independent Election Commission could be formed. However, even this decision has been overturned," the AAP leader said.

"It's unfortunate for the country's Parliament that the institution that is looked upon with respect throughout the nation, the judiciary, is not trusted by the Prime Minister. The police, CBI, Income Tax, ED, Election Commission, etc., all of these institutions have been intimidated. It's been alleged that these institutions work at the whims and fancies of the Central government. Only one institution, the Supreme Court, remains independent in the country. But by bringing this law to the Parliament, the Prime Minister has proven that he doesn't even trust the Chief Justice of India," Bharadwaj added. (IANS)