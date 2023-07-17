'Rising Yamuna water level not a threat for people in Delhi': Delhi Minister Atishi
New Delhi: Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Monday urged people not to leave relief camps as the Yamuna water level is rising. She said that the Central Water Commission predicts Yamuna water level can rise to 206.1 metres overnight but the rising water is not a threat for people in Delhi. (PTI)
