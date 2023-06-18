New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has once again hit the headlines for the wrong reason. This time, a video went viral on social media where a young girl is seen straightening her hair inside the metro coach.

Earlier, videos had surfaced of Delhi Metro of fights between passengers, public display of affection, dance reels and many others. In this recent video, the girl's face is not visible and she is seen standing along with other passengers. Engrossed in straightening her hair, the girl is completely unaware of her fellow passengers. It seems that she had plugged the hair straightener in metro's switch board that is used for charging mobile phones and laptops.

The video which appears to have been captured by another passenger who was travelling in the same coach shared it on Twitter. Netizens criticised the girl for the behaviour and questioned her lack of consideration for other passengers who were travelling with her. "Metro is always special," wrote a Twitter user while another commented, "Wonder of Delhi metro"

"From bedroom to dressing table", wrote one user.

One of the users sympathised with her saying maybe she is going to some party and was just utilising public property. "Why to over react. She is also a tax payer," he said.

Another user said that the act was better compared to the earlier ones. He pointed out that may be there was some issues at home so she could not complete the task at home.

"Everything is possible in Delhi metro", posted one while another added that people love misusing public property.