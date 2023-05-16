Delhi metro employee kills wife, daughter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a Delhi Metro employee killed his wife and a six-year-old daughter and critically injured his son before taking his own life in the Shahdara area of the national capital on Tuesday.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Sushil Kumar, who ended his life after killing his wife Anuradha (40), and six-year-old daughter Aditi and grievously injuring 13-year-old son, Yuvaraj. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. The killer was holding the position of supervisor in Delhi Metro. Police found the bodies of the supervisor, his wife and his 6-year-old daughter lying in a house in Jyoti Colony of Delhi's Shahdara area.

The boy was found bleeding and lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical. Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Meena, said, "At around 12 noon, a Metro staffer alerted us about the incident. The caller told us that Sushil was working with him and he did not turn up for duty today. When he called Sushil to know the reason, the latter was crying over the phone and said he killed his family."

As soon as this information was received, the Shahdara district police team rushed to the spot. When the police team reached the house, they found the three bodies. On the other hand, the 13-year-old son was in a pool of blood but was alive.

Police immediately shifted him to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical. An FSL team was pressed into service to lift evidence from the spot. Preliminary police investigation hinted that the accused before dying by suicide, made a murderous attack on his family members. "What led to the killing will be known after further investigation," police said.

Also read: Train passenger stabbed by co-passenger on board Marusagar Express in Kerala's Palakkad; accused held