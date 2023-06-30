DELHI METRO COMMUTERS WILL NOW BE ABLE TO CARRY TWO SEALED ALCOHOL BOTTLES ON ALL ROUTES

New Delhi: Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday. However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recent except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query. "However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

This decision comes after a committee comprising officials from Central Industrial Security Force (the force responsible for guarding metro facilities) and DMRC reviewed the earlier order.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station here in the national capital on Friday morning to visit Delhi University.

