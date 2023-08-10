DELHI MAN STRANGLES WIFE TO DEATH FOR VISITING PARENTS HOUSE DUMPS BODY IN FOREST

New Delhi: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death after being upset over her frequent visits to her parents house in Delhi. After killing the 30-year-old woman, the man dumped the body in a forest in southwest Delhi's Fatehpur Beri. Police have arrested the man along with his two brothers-in-law in this connection.

Police said that the accused, Dharamveer, a resident of Nangloi had married Sweety by paying Rs 70,000. But, he was reportedly not happy with his marriage as Sweety used to leave for her parents house without informing him and stayed there for months. Dharamveer was not much aware of Sweety's family members and only knew that they lived in Patna. Sweety's frequent visits left him disturbed.

DCP Chandan Chaudhary said that a PCR call was received on August 5 regarding an unidentified woman's body being found in a forest near Jheel Khurd border in Fatepur Beri. Police rushed to the spot and despite several attempts could not identify the woman. While analysing the CCTV footage of the area, a suspicious autorickshaw was seen at around 1:40 pm. By tracking the vehicle's number, the auto driver, Arun, who hailed from Chhatarpur was arrested from Gadaipur Dam Road.

During interrogation, Arun said that the deceased woman is the wife of Dharamveer, who was upset with her certain habits. He informed that Dharamveer along with his brothers-in-law strangled Sweety to death. They then brought her body to Fatehpur Beri in Arun's auto and dumped it in the forest.

Police filed a case in this connection and arrested the woman's husband and two of his relatives. Also, the auto has been seized.