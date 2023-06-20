New Delhi: A 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor brother-sister duo in Vijay Vihar here, police said on Tuesday. The mother of the children filed a police complaint on Monday accusing her neighbour of molesting her eight-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son on Thursday and Saturday.

The children had gone to the man's house on the first floor of their residential building to give him food as his family members were not in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modest) of the Indian Penal Code and 6/10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station, the officer said. A medical examination of both children was done at the BSA Hospital, police said.

In another similar case on June 5, a minor girl was sexually assaulted in Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area. The accused was apprehended by the police and sent to a juvenile home. According to the police, a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a juvenile living in the New Ashok Nagar area.

"On June 5, information was received at Police Station New Ashok Nagar from LBS Hospital regarding sexual assault on a minor girl. WSI Seema Bhati with a team of officers went to the hospital where the girl was undergoing treatment and her parents were also present", the officials said.

As per the allegations, the minor boy lived in the victim's house as a tenant. "A case has been registered under section 376 IPC and 6 POCSO Act. The alleged accused has been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home", the police informed. The police further said that the magistrate would soon record the victim's statement under section 164 CrPC.