Mobile phones in hand, Kavitha arrives at ED office in style

New Delhi: BRS MLC and Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha Tuesday landed up at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi in style. This is Kavitha's third round of questioning for the second consecutive day in the Delhi liquor policy case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials interrogated Kavitha for over 10 hours on Monday and summoned her for questioning on Tuesday as well.

After her session with the ED on Monday, Kavitha came out of the office and left in her car showing a victory sign to her supporters and party leaders waiting there. ED officials questioned her under Section 50 of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002) from 11 am on Monday. While Kavita's investigation was going on, the Additional Advocate General (AG) of Telangana went to the ED office in Delhi.

Kavitha's interrogation on Monday ended around 9 pm. The KCR's daughter was first questioned for over 8 hours on March 11. In her second appearance on Monday, she was interrogated for 10 hours and asked to appear before the agency on Tuesday again at 11 am. The ED had first issued notices to Kavitha on March 8 in the Delhi liquor case. It instructed her to come for an inquiry at their office in Delhi on the 9th of March.

Also read: BRS MLC Kavitha at ED Delhi office for questioning in excise policy case

Kavitha is being questioned for the second time within a gap of nine days. She challenged the ED summons by filing a petition in the Supreme Court. Responding to her first summons, Kavitha, who had a pre-arranged one-day hunger strike programme at Jantar Mantar on March 10, sought time and appeared before the ED on March 11th.

Then the ED issued a fresh summons to her to appear again on the 16th of this month. On March 15, Kavitha approached the Supreme Court. She has written a letter asking the ED to wait as her petition is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on 24th of this month. The information sought by the authorities in the previous investigation was sent to her lawyer. However, on the same day, the ED officials sent a notice to her to appear before them on the 20th of this month.

The ED has accused Kavitha of being a part of the South Group, a liquor cartel, which is alleged to have given kickbacks to seek benefits in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.