DELHI LG VK SAXENA WALKS ON THE STREETS AT NIGHT TO OVERSEE G20 RELATED WORK

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena came down on streets last night to oversee work related to the G20 summit along with officials of the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council).

New Delhi is scheduled to host G20 summit from September 9-10 which is expected to include the highest foreign delegates so far. Officials have been monitoring the work for several days.

Saxena inspected the roads from Delhi Airport to New Delhi that will lead the guests to the venue of the summit in the Capital. He expressed his displeasure on seeing broken tiles, pots being kept haphazardly and poor lighting. He ordered to get everything fixed immediately. The official of the concerned department of NDMC has been asked to work very carefully on the smaller details.

The NDMC, MCD, Delhi Cantt Board and Public Works Department are working together at beautifying the city for the summit for the last few weeks. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari reached the spot after getting information that the Lieutenant Governor was inspecting work. He accompanied Saxena as he took stock of all the pending work. Tiwari later tweeted this along with sharing a video of Saxena's inspection. In his tweet, Tiwari took a dig at Delhi chief minister for sleeping peacefully at his residence while the Lieutenant Governor was on the roads supervising G20-related work.

Tiwari posted that he found the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi getting pots installed on the streets in the middle of the night, getting broken lights fixed and damaged tiles repalced. He wrote that six lakh pots have been ordered and saplings are being planted. He expressed surprise at Saxena's passion to decorate Delhi. Tiwari said that Saxena walked around four kms, rectifying at each and every point.

"Delhi's @LtGovDelhi Mr. #vinayksaxena ji found me getting pots installed on the roads in the middle of the night.. getting the broken lights fixed.. getting the broken tiles replaced, ordering 6 lakh pots and getting nectar-like plants planted in the pots. When I heard, I ran away..! I am surprised at this passion to decorate Delhi.. Walking about 4 KM I am watching them with my eyes getting each and every point corrected..Then realized, these are LG #Lt_Governor as well as #लोकल_गार्जियन too..If requested, go ahead after drinking tea at home. When #DelhiCM @BJP4Delhi @narendramodi @AmitShah are sleeping on the bed in Sheesh Mahal, then ( #मोदीशैली #DelhiLG are on the streets in the service of Delhi," Tiwari's tweet read.