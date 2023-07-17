New Delhi: The office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinay Kumar Saxena has told the Supreme Court that the selection process in the appointment and engagement of 437 consultants -- working with the Delhi government – was “fraught with favouritism and nepotism”, and they were indulging in political activities as opposed to undertaking the work enlisted in the 'programme details' issued by the Legislative Assembly.

Last week, Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, sought a stay from the apex court on the termination of engagements of 437 specialists working with the Delhi government. Singhvi said 437 independent consultants with degrees from reputed international universities had been fired by the Lieutenant Governor. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the L-G, had submitted that these 437 employees were party workers sitting as consultants.

In a response submitted to the apex court in the matter, the L-G said the appointments were made without adhering to the provisions of reservation for scheduled castes and other classes; and, the approval of the L-G was not taken, which was mandatory under the contemporaneous law.

“The selection criteria were revised after inviting the applications and was rigged to appoint persons who are ineligible. The selection process was fraught with favoritism and nepotism; The consultants/fellows/ researchers engaged were indulging in political activities as opposed to undertaking the work enlisted in the 'Programme Details' issued by the Legislative Assembly”, said the L-G, in a written response.

Also read: Files relating to excise, Delhi CM bungalow 'scams' taken into unlawful custody: Centre defends Delhi ordinance in SC

The affidavit said several of these fellow, associate fellows were selected due to their political affiliation and without following a transparent recruitment process entailing huge financial burden on the public exchequer. “As such, contrary to the scheme of law, the entire selection process dehors the government policy, transparency and fairness”, it said.

The affidavit contended that these ad hoc arrangements tend to cripple the existing executive machinery of the government and have an adverse impact in the long run. “All these private persons engaged as Fellows Associate Fellows were placed in the offices of Chief Minister/ Ministers/ Political head of Autonomous bodies, etc. None of these persons were working in the offices of Head of Departments/ Secretaries of the Department”, it said.

It further added that the engagement of fellows / associate fellows/ consultants were also made in various autonomous bodies of the GNCTD in violation of the orders dated March 3, 2021, without obtaining the prior concurrence of the Finance Department, GNCTD.

The affidavit said that it cannot be emphasized enough that the insidious strategy of the petitioner is clear. “All that the Petitioner is doing is taking consistent precipitative steps as a political agenda. Instead of bringing about cohesive administration in Delhi, the Petitioner consistently approaches this Hon'ble Court, attempting to call into question every attempt by the office of the Lieutenant Governor to engage in cooperative governance and serve the people of Delhi”, it said

The affidavit said it cannot be gainsaid that the contentions raised by the petitioner in this regard are not only baseless, unfounded and completely incorrect, but are unduly inflammatory. The Delhi government has challenged the L-G's order terminating 437 private persons appointed as advisers, fellows, and consultants.

Also read: 'Rise above political bickering': SC asks CM Kejriwal and L-G Vinai Saxena to sit down and decide DERC chairperson's name