DELHI LG EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER SPIKE IN STUBBLE FIRES IN HARYANA PUNJAB ASKS CMS TO TAKE REMEDIAL MEASURES

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has written to the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana expressing concern over the rise in stubble fires in their states and asked them to take remedial measures to protect the national capital from increased air pollution during winter season.

In his letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Saxena said it is "extremely worrisome" that the incidents of stubble burning between September 15 and October 11 have reached 1,063 -- 300 more than the figure for the corresponding period last year. Saxena had written to Mann last year as well when Delhi was choking under pollution caused by smoke from across its borders.

"Between October 24, 2022 and November 2, 2022, there had been an increase of 19 per cent in the incidents of parali burning in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year. You would also recall that last year, of the 5 states that affect Delhi's air quality, Punjab had remained the only non-performing outlier," said the LG.

Praising the Haryana government for the measures it took to contain stubble fires last year, the Delhi LG told Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that the incidents were on the rise this year. "It is extremely worrisome that the incidents of crop residue burning in Haryana from September 15 to October 11 this year have reached 340, which is 257 more than the figure of 83 in the corresponding period during 2022," Saxena said.

The paddy stubble (parali) left in the fields after harvest is set on fire by the farmers in many states primarily Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh leading to a smoke cover shrouding Delhi in winter when the temperatures plummet. The Delhi LG asked both the chief ministers to expedite remedial measures to prevent stubble burning and save Delhi from choking.

"I am sure that you are seized of the matter and urge you to galvanise all available resources and make the farmers willing partners in defeating this deadly menace and help the capital as indeed the entire NCR breath easy," he wrote in the letters. On its part, stakeholders in Delhi are taking all steps to ensure that local causes of air pollution like vehicular emissions and dust from the roads and footpaths are fully addressed, he informed the two CMs.