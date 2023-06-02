New Delhi: Former Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who was sent to jail in the liquor scam case, used to shoulder the responsibility of most departments in the AAP's Delhi government. After Manish has resigned from the Cabinet, this multi-faceted responsibility is now being given to the current Education Minister Atishi.

Now, Atishi is the only minister in Kejriwal's cabinet to have the responsibility of not one or two but 9 important departments at one go. Along with education, she is handling 8 other departments. On June 1, there has been an exchange of departments in the Delhi government. According to a notice, 6 ministers in the Delhi government have been assigned the responsibility of the new departments.

In this, Atishi has been entrusted with the responsibility of the mass communication department. Women and child development, power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, training and technical education, higher education and public relations department have been added to them. It may be recalled that Atishi and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj were included in the cabinet after the arrest of Manish Sisodia in the liquor scam and Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case.

Other Ministers with allocated departments:

Gopal Rai: Development, General Administration Department, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department

Imran Hussain : Food and Supplies, Election Department

Kailash Gehlot: Finance, Law, Legislative Affairs, Transport, Information and Technology, Revenue, Finance

Rajkumar Anand: Gurdwara Election, SC and ST, Social Welfare, Cooperative, Land and Building, Labor Employment Department

Saurabh Bhardwaj: Health, Urban Development, Water, Irrigation and Flood Control, Vigilance, Services, Health, Industries