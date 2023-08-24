New Delhi: The students of Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia University staged a protest inside the campus over the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh on Thursday. On receiving the information, the police made security arrangements on the campus as a precautionary measure. According to sources, the police did not allow the protesting students to leave the campus. Due to the protest, a traffic snarl was witnessed outside the campus for some time.

Sources said that some student organisations of the university wanted to march for Mewat from gate number 7 of Jamia. They had to march from Jamia to Haryana Bhavan at 1 pm in the afternoon, however, the police did not allow them for the march. After this, the students then protested on the campus for 30 minutes. During this, the Delhi police and Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) personnel were present on the spot.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and other student organisations present on Jamia's campus protested. During this, slogans were also raised against the RSS. However, the Jamia administration has not released any official statement yet. Sources said that in the violence that took place in Nuh, many houses were bulldozed by the Haryana government, so the protesting students demanded that their houses be renovated and against whom the FIR had been registered wrongly be withdrawn.

Earlier in the day, a man allegedly involved in the communal violence in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with the police. The arrested accused was identified as Osama, a resident of Ferozpur Namak village, the police said.