New Delhi: Parts of Delhi and the adjoining NCR region received little showers in the morning, bringing much respite to the Delhiites from the scorching heat. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Delhi is likely to see rainfall over the next six days. Heavy or very heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from June 25 to 27, the IMD forecast added.

Similarly, the regional MeT office in New Delhi in its morning forecast tweeted that the city is likely to see rains till June 28 while the maximum temperature will touch 39 degrees Celsius and the lowest 25 degrees Celsius. While little showers have lowered the temperature but people are troubled by the humidity.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are predicted to be 38 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather body has also it has issued a ‘yellow’ alert from June 25 to 27, which is a warning to ‘be aware’. Notably, the IMD has not yet made a statement on the onset of monsoon in Delhi while the normal date of onset in Delhi is June 27. Last year, the monsoon hit the national capital on June 30.

Rain and pleasant weather have remained in Uttar Pradesh as well. The weather body predicts that the current weather will likely last through June 25. Amidst these little showers, the air quality index (AQI) has also improved in Delhi. Today's (AQI) in R.K. Puram, Delhi stands at PM 94. This level of AQI comes under the 'Moderate Category.'

An AQI for PM10 between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 50 and 100 'satisfactory', 100 and 200 'moderate', 200 and 300 'poor', 300 and 400 'very poor', and 400 and 500 'severe.