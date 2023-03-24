New Delhi : Political temperatures rose to a new high after the Surat court sentenced former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to two years in the Modi surname defamation case. If we talk about the defamation cases against the leaders of different parties in Delhi, then this list is very long. These cases are going on in the courts against five leaders each of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has filed a defamation case against BJP leaders. This includes BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari, Pravesh Verma, Hansraj Hans, BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana and Manjinder Singh Sirsa. In fact, Manish Sisodia had filed a defamation case against these leaders for the alleged false allegations of corruption levelled against them in the matter of rooms constructed in the government school.

In this case, the Rouse Avenue Court has refused to acquit all five accused leaders. The court had fixed the date of January 6 to frame charges against them and the matter is still pending in the court. If the allegations of defamation levelled by Sisodia on these leaders are proven in the court, then they will face difficulties.

Similarly, on behalf of Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, his lawyer filed a petition in the High Court against five AAP leaders, cabinet ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Bhardwaj and Jasmine Shah for defamation of Rs 2 crore. These leaders had accused the Lieutenant Governor of a scam of Rs 1,400 crore when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

The petition filed by the Lieutenant Governor states that the court should restrain these leaders from making false allegations against him and his family. He also says that these leaders had made these allegations to divert the attention of the people from the ED and the CBI cases. Saxena had requested the court to direct the AAP leaders to remove derogatory tweets and posts on social media.

Along with this, the LG sought damages and compensation of two crore rupees along with interest. Advocate Arun Raghav, practising in Karkardooma Court, told that, if the evidence is found in the defamation case and the allegations are proved, then there is a provision for both punishment and damages. But, there is also a provision to get bail immediately to appeal in the higher court after conviction in this case.