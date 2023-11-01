DELHI HIGH COURT SENTENCES MAN TO SIX MONTHS IN JAIL FOR SEEKING PENALTY ON SITTING JUDGE

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sentended Tuesday sentenced a man to six months in jail for demanding penalty on a sitting judge who he said had dismissed his pleas, sources said. It is learnt that a division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Shailender Kaur on Tuesday sentenced the litigant identified as Naresh Sharma to six months in jail.

The bench observed that Kumar against whom criminal contempt proceedings were initiated in August this year, had “no repentance for his conduct and actions”. “Accordingly, we hereby hold the Contemnor guilty of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 and consequently, we sentence him to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 6 months with fine of Rs 2,000 and in default of payment of fine, he shall undergo simple imprisonment of seven days,” the bench said.

The bench also directed the police to take the litigant into custody and he be handed over to Tihar Jail. It is learnt the the litigant Naresh Sharma had, in his complaint called the single judge a “thief”. The court further observed that litigant had alleged in his complaint that the Delhi High Court was “involved in making the criminal situation more complicated by committing crime upon crime”.