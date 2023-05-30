New Delhi: In a setback to former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected his bail plea in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy. The verdict on Sisodia's bail plea was pronounced by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who had reserved the order in this regard on May 11.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that the allegations made against Sisodia in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case were “very serious” while rejecting his bail plea. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in the cases registered against him by the CBI and ED in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

While denying relief to the AAP leader, who was arrested on February 26, Justice Sharma said Sisodia has held the post of the deputy chief minister with 18 portfolios and the possibility of witnesses being influenced cannot be ruled out. "In view of the discussion made, the allegations are very serious in nature that the excise policy was formed at the instance of the South group with malafide intention to give undue advantage to them. Such an act points towards the misconduct of the applicant who was admittedly a public servant and was holding a very high position," the high court said.

"In the facts and circumstances of the case, this court is of the considered view that the petitioner is not entitled to bail," the judge added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 following several rounds of questioning. He has challenged the March 31 order of a trial court which had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the matter, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the "scam" and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

Sisodia, who was arrested on March 9, is currently in judicial custody in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case. His bail plea in the money laundering case was dismissed by the trial court and the challenge is pending before the high court. Sisodia's lawyer had said the allegation that he was a recipient of the proceeds of crime was "all in air" and no money trail leading to him has been found.

Sisodia had sought parity for him with the other accused who have got relief and claimed that he was not in a position to influence the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence. The CBI has opposed his bail plea, saying he was in a position of power and had political clout.