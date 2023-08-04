DELHI HIGH COURT ISSUES NOTICE ON PLEA CHALLENGING NAMING OF OPPOSITION ALLIANCE AS INDIA

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the 26 opposition parties while hearing a plea against the parties naming their alliance as INDIA(Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). Hearing a petition filed by activist Girish Bhardwaj against the opposition parties naming the alliance as INDIA, the bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Narula issued summons to the respondents.

The next date of hearing of the case has been fixed on 31 Oct. In her petition, petitioner Girish Bhardwaj has said that the use of the name 'INDIA' was prohibited under sections 2 and 3 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1950. Petitioner's lawyer Vaibhav Singh said that notice should also be issued to the other respondents in the matter.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi conviction stayed: DMK, NCP hail verdict; MK Stalin says justice prevailed

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma issued notices to 26 opposition parties as well as the Election Commission and the central government on a PIL to stop opposition parties from using India for their alliance. The petitioner also demanded an early hearing in the case. The High Court however denied an early hearing saying other urgent matters were listed in the court for hearing.

It can be recalled that during the 2nd meeting of opposition political parties in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, the 26 opposition parties named their alliance INDIA ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024. The alliance INDIA was formed to contest against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Opposition parties are now going to hold a meeting in Maharashtra Mumbai later this month. The first meeting of the oppositon parties was held in Bihar capital Patna in June.