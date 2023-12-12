New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from his estranged wife, upholding the trial court's decision and citing a lack of merit in his appeal. A bench comprising Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld the trial court's 2016 verdict that had denied Abdullah's plea for divorce. The High Court concurred with the trial court's stance, finding no basis to grant the divorce sought by the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.

In a statement while delivering the judgment, the bench said, "We find no infirmity in the view taken by the family court that the allegations of cruelty were vague and unacceptable. The appellant failed to prove any act, whether physical or mental, that could be deemed as an act of cruelty towards him."

The trial court, on August 30, 2016, had rejected Abdullah's plea seeking a divorce, highlighting his inability to substantiate claims of "cruelty" or "desertion", the grounds cited by him for the decree of divorce. The ruling upheld the trial court's position and pointed out the lack of evidence to support Abdullah's claims, which finally caused the High Court to reject his plea.